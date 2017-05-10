Man robs Dollar General, takes the register

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Dollar General in Prince George County, taking not only the cash but the register as well.

It happened on May 5 around 9:42 p.m. in the 2600 block of Courtland Road. Police say the suspect entered the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money - the person he approached, however, was a customer, not an employee. The suspect then grabbed the register and left.

Police say evidence was recovered about 11 miles away on Rt. 35 in Sussex County.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5-feet-9-inches tall. He was wearing blue jeans, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and a black bandana covering his face.

Call Crime Solvers at (804)-733-2777 if you have any information that can help.

