Bail bondsman sentence for soliciting prostitution in Henrico

A bail bondsman convicted of soliciting prostitution in Henrico has been sentenced.

Vladimir Tarabay was sentenced to 30 months and a $7,500 fine, confirmed the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Tarabay was arrested over the summer of 2016, accused of offering to bail women out of jail in exchange for sex. He was convicted on charges of carnal knowledge of a bondsman and two counts of solicitation of prostitution. Other charges, including abduction and sodomy, were dropped.

