University of Richmond athletic director steps down for personal reasons

The University of Richmond says Athletic Director Keith Gill is stepping down for personal reasons.

"Keith Gill has led our Division of Athletics with distinction and positioned the University of Richmond for future athletic success," University of Richmond President Ronald A. Crutcher said. "Under Keith’s leadership Richmond has won more than a dozen championships, expanded and enhanced our athletics facilities, and launched a varsity lacrosse squad that is now consistently ranked among the top teams in the nation."

Gill has served as the athletic director since 2012. During that time, Richmond has won 14 conference championships, including the first ever for men’s lacrosse and women’s golf.

Football participated in three consecutive NCAA playoffs, including advancing to the semifinals and the quarterfinals. Men’s basketball advanced to two NIT quarterfinals.

"While we will miss him as a colleague, and his focus on the athletic and academic development of our student-athletes, we fully understand and respect the personal reasons that have led Keith to make this difficult decision," Crutcher said. "We are grateful for his service and we wish him and his family the very best."

Deputy athletic director, David Walsh, will serve as interim athletic director as a search for a replacement for Gill gets underway.

