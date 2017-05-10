RESTAURANT REPORT: employees not washing hands

Tonight's Restaurant Report features three fast food restaurants. One was a surprise.

Chick-fil-A restaurants usually earn very good health inspection scores. But this one had a high number of violations.

It's the Chick-fil-A at 9100 West Broad Street. It had 4 priority violations, 2 priority foundation, and 9 core violations. The report says employees reported to work and did not wash their hands before handling food and drinks. After finding a processing blade with food residue, and accumulations of debris on the exterior of pots, fryer wheels, and the lemon squeezer, the inspector encouraged them to write a detailed cleaning schedule.

On the follow-up inspection two weeks later, the inspector noted "a lot of work has been done" and most violations were fixed.

The restaurant owner/operator sent us this statement: "Food safety and cleanliness is our utmost priority at Chick-fil-A Tuckernuck Plaza. We take the issues identified in the health department's inspection report very seriously and have either already corrected or are working to correct all of them through retraining and facilities maintenance."

Up next, McDonald's at 10000 Brook Road in Henrico. It had 4 priority violations, 1 priority foundation, and 8 core violations. The inspector noted that an insect control device was located over the burger bin, gloves should be worn by people with artificial nails, and cooked eggs were not being kept cold enough. Four violations were corrected during the inspection.

But there were no problems at Subway at 4320 Commerce Road in Richmond. We gave the sandwich shop our NBC12 Hall of Fame Award for earning perfect scores on its last four health inspections.

