New gym in Southside Richmond to open soon after 3-year wait

The new gym is scheduled to open next month. (Source: NBC12)

A brand-new gymnasium is set to open in Richmond's Southside for both children and adults in just a few weeks. It's a project that's been three years in the making.

The Southside Community Center's renovated gymnasium will open its doors next month, according to Councilman Michael Jones of the 9th District.

The former ROC Church property was purchased by the city more than three years ago. More than $2 million has been used to upgrade the gym.

Jones was also able to pull another $800,000 for the project in this upcoming budget.

