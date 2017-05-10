Matriarch of popular holiday lights home dies at 81

Rose Phifer -- known for sitting outside her home during the holidays as visitors came through her Asbury Court neighborhood -- has died at 81.

Her son, Bobby Phifer, says Rose had a stroke last week and remained in hospice care until her passing on Wednesday morning.

Bobby says Rose's health started to decline last fall, which prevented her from sitting outside to greet visitors.

The Phifers homes at 9604 and 9606 Asbury Court in Henrico are among the most popular holiday lights stops in Central Virginia at the end of the year.

"She always asked, 'When I pass, what are you going to do?'" he said Wednesday.

He said he always promised her they would decorate at least one more year.

"We are going to decorate in memory of her," Bobby Phifer said.

This will be the 43rd year both houses are decorated.

Funeral arrangements for Rose Phifer have not been finalized.

