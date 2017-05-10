Interim Petersburg police chief heads back to retirement

Interim Petersburg Police Chief William Rohde is headed back to retirement.

Rohde, who came out of retirement last June to temporarily take the top spot in the police department, will step down on May 15.

"I care about not only the citizens, but the people who work here," Rohde said last year. "If I can do something to make it better, I kind of feel like I owe them that. They gave me a good career."

Capt. Brian Braswell will become the interim police chief on Monday.

