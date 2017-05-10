Call 12: How renters can report problems

The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
Emergency crews pulled a body out of the water near Henricus Park on Wednesday morning.More >>
A Virginia state trooper killed in the line of duty will get a special honor Wednesday morning.More >>
Martin's held a meeting on Wednesday with the managers of the remaining stores not being sold to Publix, but closing dates have not been revealed.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.More >>
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.More >>
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.More >>
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a Christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.More >>
