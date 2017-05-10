Louisa firefighter battles cancer

A Louisa County Professional Firefighter needs your prayers.

Sean "Bulldog" Barrett's health has taken a turn for the worse as he battles cancer. He is currently in the ICU on a respirator due to complications from his fight, according to the Louisa County Firefighters Facebook page.

Other firefighters, both career and volunteer, have been working to cover his shifts.

He has also worked with the Kents Store Volunteer Fire Company.

Unfortunately, another one of our members, Sean Barrett is in a very similar situation as Vic was a month ago and is suffering from many of the same symptoms, following many of the same treatments to the very same cancer. Please pray for Sean's family, please pray for his volunteer fire department in Kents Store and his career fire department in Louisa and please pray for Sean's recovery.

Click here to help Sean and his family.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12