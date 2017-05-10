Body pulled from water near Dutch Gap

Emergency crews pulled a body out of the water near Henricus Park on Wednesday morning.

A call initially came in from a boater who saw something floating in the James River.

The Henrico Police Department is now conducting an investigating in the area near Dutch Gap.

NBC12's Stephanie Robusto is on the scene and will have additional updates on air and online.

