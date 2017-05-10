Midlothian MS fight involving 5 teens stemmed from neighborhood shooting

The principal at Midlothian Middle School says everything is okay after an incident that made its way to school Tuesday morning. Police say five teenage boys, a 15-year-old, three 14-year-olds, and a 13-year-old, were involved.

Principal Dr. Pat Stanfield sent a letter home to parents saying police were investigating a fight but says disciplinary action has been taken against the students involved.

"The fight was a continuation of a neighborhood incident from the night before. No weapons were involved in the incident on school property, though police have investigated reports of a weapon being involved in the off-campus altercation," Dr. Stanfield said in the letter.

Police say the teens arranged to fight on Monday, May 8 in the 1300 block of Buckingham Station Drive. When they met, police said one of the 14-year-olds fired two shots. No one was injured, and they ran from the scene.

The firearm was found, and it turned out that it was stolen, according to police.

School officials were notified that students were discussing the incident on social media Tuesday night. Dr. Stanfield says they are working with the police department to address the issue, and they have also contacted the families involved with some of the social media chatter.

Chesterfield police say the officer who responded "completed a juvenile criminal complaint for assault for the 15-year-old, two of the 14-year-olds, and the 13-year-old."

"The officer completed a juvenile criminal complaint for discharging a firearm in a public place, possession of a stolen firearm, grand larceny (of the firearm), brandishing a firearm and assault for the 14-year-old male who produced the firearm at the incident on May 8; the officer asked that juvenile petitions be issued. A detention order was issued and the juvenile was transported to juvenile detention," according to Chesterfield police.

Dr. Stanfield says school started on Wednesday without any issues.

Here is the letter that was sent home to parents:

Parents, This is Dr. Stanfield, principal of Midlothian Middle. I know it’s unusual for you to hear from me at this time of day, so let me assure you that everything is fine at school and with your child. I wanted to provide an update to a neighborhood incident that made its way into our school yesterday. We worked into the afternoon yesterday with Chesterfield County. Police to investigate a fight that occurred at our school Tuesday morning. As a result, we have taken disciplinary action against the students involved. The fight was a continuation of a neighborhood incident from the night before. No weapons were involved in the incident on school property, though police have investigated reports of a weapon being involved in the off-campus altercation. It has come to our attention that students were discussing this incident last night on social media. Please know that we have worked collaboratively with the police department to address this issue, and have worked with families involved in some of the social media chatter. School started this morning without any issues, and we look forward to a normal day. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to let our school know. Dr. Pat Stanfield

