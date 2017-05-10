Trooper Dermyer memorial portrait unveiled

Trooper Chad Dermyer’s memorial portrait was unveiled in front of his family, friends and fellow troopers on Wednesday.

The portrait was unveiled during a law enforcement memorial service at the Virginia State Police Academy gymnasium.

John Dermyer says the portrait is a great likeness of his son.

"He's just an amazing individual. He had a mind of his own, he was a true leader, and was an inspiration to everyone including his father," said John Dermyer.

Last March, Trooper Dermyer was fatally shot during a training exercise at Richmond's Greyhound bus station. Dermyer's father say he grieves every day for his son.

"It's been a year now that I don't think I've went a day without crying at some point in the day," said John Dermyer. "So that's difficult. You look to the positive side of it and look what you can do with the positive impact."

During the ceremony, speakers remarked on Dermyer’s accomplishments and dedication to his job, while also recognizing the sacrifices his family made and the families of other slain troopers.

"I know this isn't want you signed up for in 2014. I know you had other ideas when Chad chose his third law enforcement career and came through the doors of the state police academy. You didn't ask to share a common bond with these family members," said Virginia State Police Colonel Steven Flaherty.

The names of 62 fallen members of state police were read out loud, including Trooper Andrew Fox. This year marks the fifth anniversary of his death. The 27-year-old was directing traffic near the state fair in 2012 when he was hit and killed by an SUV.

Dermyer's father hope his son's death will make people pause and take a moment to thank police officers for all the do and all they risk.

"I can't do anything to bring my son back, but these guys that are out there every day, I want to make sure that they all get home to their families, and we all should. So, they don't have to go through the same thing I went through next year, or tomorrow, or whenever," said John Dermyer.

Trooper Dermyer's portrait will be hung in the Colonel C.W. Woodson Jr. Memorial Gallery located within the Virginia State Police Academy.

