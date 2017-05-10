Trooper Dermyer gets special honor at police academy

A Virginia state trooper killed in the line of duty will get a special honor Wednesday morning.

A portrait of Trooper Chad Dermyer will be unveiled during a law enforcement memorial service at the Virginia State Police Academy gymnasium at 10:30 a.m.

Trooper Dermyer, 37, lost his life on March 31, 2016. He was one of the several troopers and special agents conducting training exercises at the Greyhound bus station in Richmond.

He was shot and killed by a man he had approached during the training. The man was shot and killed after other troopers returned fire.

Now, Virginia State Police will hang his picture in the memorial hall at the Virginia State Police Academy, next to 61 other men and women who died serving the state of Virginia.

