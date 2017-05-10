Police search for 2 masked men after South Richmond armed robbery

Police are searching for two masked men in South Richmond after they rushed into a corner store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

The masked men entered the store at the corner of Jefferson Davis Highway and Chicago Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say one of the suspects pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded money. The suspects then ran out of the store once they received the money.

No one was hurt, but those suspects are still out there. Officers have not released a description of the suspects.

