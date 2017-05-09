Senator threatens to kick people out of Congressman Brat's town hall

The crowd screamed at Congressman Dave Brat, while State Senator Amanda Chase scolded the crowd and threatened to kick people out.More >>
The crowd screamed at Congressman Dave Brat, while State Senator Amanda Chase scolded the crowd and threatened to kick people out.More >>
Police are cracking down on businesses selling alcohol to underage drinkers. A recent sting by Chesterfield Police netted more than a dozen violations in just one day.More >>
Police are cracking down on businesses selling alcohol to underage drinkers. A recent sting by Chesterfield Police netted more than a dozen violations in just one day.More >>
Crews are investigating after a fire in a garage at a Chesterfield home on Tuesday.More >>
Crews are investigating after a fire in a garage at a Chesterfield home on Tuesday.More >>
The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Upp Street at Stanley Drive, near Meadowbrook High School.More >>
The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Upp Street at Stanley Drive, near Meadowbrook High School.More >>
Students in Chesterfield and Powhatan are using social media to help raise funds for their teacher who recently suffered a stroke.More >>
Students in Chesterfield and Powhatan are using social media to help raise funds for their teacher who recently suffered a stroke.More >>