Senator threatens to kick people out of Congressman Brat's town hall

A state senator threatened to kick people out of a town hall meeting, hosted by Congressman Dave Brat.

Brat is back in Virginia's seventh district, fresh from voting in favor of the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare and just hours after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

It was almost ridiculous at times - the crowd was screaming and shouting at Brat for not answering many of their questions directly. Alongside Brat was State Senator Amanda Chase, who at one point scolded the crowd and threatened to kick people out.

Between the yelling and screaming, Brat explained pieces of the Republican-supported healthcare bill that passed the House last week. He says folks with preexisting conditions have nothing to fear.

"Pre-existing conditions stays in," said Brat. "I can't explain this to the press, in simple enough terms. Obamacare is the regs, pre-existing conditions is the reg, we don't get rid of it. So it's in the law, right?"

The AHCA leaves it up to states and insurance companies. States could apply for a waiver to exempt them from certain regulations - including those that prohibit insurance companies from flexing premiums due to pre-existing conditions. Prior to Tuesday's meeting, Maggie Johnston told us these regulation waivers terrify her.

"If health insurance companies were looking for a reason, they could find one," said Johnston. "I think when there are no safe guards, I think it's in the nature of business to make the most money."

The AHCA barely passed the House and it did so before the Congressional Budget Office could study the impact of the MacArthur amendment that allows states the right to waiver.

Brat said the waiver amendment is why he voted for this bill and not the first bill the House drafted.

"The big amendment we were looking for was allowing states to opt out of some of the regs," said Brat.

The bill is on to the Senate now, and people like Johnston, sit and wait.

"I just hope I don't get sick, that's the only thing," said Johnston.

We also asked Brat about President Trump's firing of FBI director James Comey. He wouldn't comment.

When the crowd asked him, he said he wants transparency but says there isn't enough evidence of Russian election tampering to warrant an investigation.

