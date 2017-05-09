Crews respond to 'fully involved' garage fire in Chesterfield

Crews are investigating after a fire in a garage at a Chesterfield home on Tuesday.

When crews arrived at the 1800 block of Pocoshock Boulevard, they found the garage fully involved.

The fire was marked under control around 9:30 p.m. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12