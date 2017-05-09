Acts of Kindness: Blind student honors mobility instructor

When a longtime local nurse suddenly lost her eyesight because of an autoimmune disease, she was angry and depressed. Thankfully, Cynthia Brandon’s family took action and found a community resource described as a rare gem.

Cynthia says the Virginia Rehabilitation Center For The Blind and Visually Impaired saved her life. She’s especially grateful to the woman who helped her get over her heartache, restore her confidence and gain a renewed sense of accomplishment.

Cynthia says mobility instructor Becky Keller helped her become comfortable walking around town without a guide, going to stores, crossing intersections, riding the bus and train.

Now Cynthia is looking forward to returning to work in the medical field, perhaps as an advocate for blind people. First she surprises the exceptional teacher who taught her she didn’t have to see, to succeed.

