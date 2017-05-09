Hanover County Schools approves 10-point grading scale - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

The Hanover School Board voted to change the grading scale on Tuesday night.

Right now, Hanover uses uses a seven-point grading scale, but many parents have been pushing for a change to a ten-point scale - which most schools already use.

The new scale will go into effect next school year.

