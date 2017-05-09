Hanover County Schools approves 10-point grading scale

Right now, Hanover uses uses a seven-point grading scale, but many parents have been pushing for a change to a ten-point scale.More >>
Right now, Hanover uses uses a seven-point grading scale, but many parents have been pushing for a change to a ten-point scale.More >>
If you live in Hanover County, your child's report card could soon look a little different.More >>
If you live in Hanover County, your child's report card could soon look a little different.More >>
The Jimmy Dean Music Festival at the Beacon Theatre, which stars Loretta Lynn, has been postponed after the country music star had a stroke.More >>
The Jimmy Dean Music Festival at the Beacon Theatre, which stars Loretta Lynn, has been postponed after the country music star had a stroke.More >>
Starting on Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews will "shift traffic to the new Bell Creek Road alignment at Mechanicsville Turnpike," according to a press release.More >>
Starting on Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews will "shift traffic to the new Bell Creek Road alignment at Mechanicsville Turnpike," according to a press release.More >>
Little Sawyer Perkins, who is fighting brain cancer, agreed to have her head shaved on Thursday. Her hair has been falling out for weeks due to aggressive cancer treatment.More >>
Little Sawyer Perkins, who is fighting brain cancer, agreed to have her head shaved on Thursday. Her hair has been falling out for weeks due to aggressive cancer treatment.More >>