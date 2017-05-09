Child hit by vehicle in Chesterfield

Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a child in Chesterfield on Tuesday.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Upp Street at Stanley Drive, near Meadowbrook High School.

The child, who appears to be around six or seven years old, was struck but did not suffer significant injuries and did not need to be transported to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Police say they are still investigating what led to the accident, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12