Mayor Stoney on City Council's push for more oversight: 'People's lives would be in danger'

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is firing back Tuesday, saying Richmond City Council's push for more oversight on city spending could be dangerous to public safety.

City Council put forward a budget amendment that would require Council’s approval when a city department moves money within its own funds. For example, the Public Works Department would have to put forward an ordinance, to be voted on by City Council, if it wanted to transfer funds from pothole repair to snow removal. The City Council would make its vote about two weeks later.

Mayor Levar Stoney tweeted out Tuesday that the move could stall city operations, and even the ability for police and fire to respond to emergencies.

City Council members in favor of the change say it lends to more transparency in how departments spend money. Stoney says the added oversight would tie up departments from acting during emergencies, like when directors are trying to find funding for a snow storm, or if firefighters must be transferred from one station to another to avoid understaffing.

Stoney says these situations require pulling money from other programs within a department’s budget. Waiting more than a week for an added layer of bureaucracy could prove detrimental.

"People's lives would be in danger... We'd have to stop work, because we're over the budget amount, and wait for City Council to come in and actually bless a transfer," said Stoney.

Stoney says this level of oversight doesn't exist in any other jurisdiction across Virginia.

Some Council members continued to stress government accountability, and they questioned how deeply this level of approval would truly impact the ability to move staffing within a department.

