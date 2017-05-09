Mobile message board leads to solving Colonial Heights HS graffiti case

Some of the graffiti at Colonial Heights High School (Source: Colonial Heights Police)

Colonial Heights Police say they have closed a case involving vulgar and obscene graffiti at Colonial Heights High School after tips came in to Crime Solvers.

Police set up a mobile message board that read, "Info on high school vandalism?" followed by "Call Crime Solvers at 748-0660." Police credit the community with helping to get the message out:

A big "thank you" to our public. Our mobile message board was highlighted and commented by neighboring jurisdictions and a few media outlets and it provided positive results. These cases have been solved thanks to our public, our media and our officers efforts. Let's continue to work together to keep our community clean and graffiti free.

Police say two teens were arrested in the case.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

