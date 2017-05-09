Varina residents get chance to weigh in on future of Route 5

Residents can soon weigh in on what the future holds for Route 5, the road known for the Virginia Capital Trail and connecting Henrico to Charles City.

The Henrico Planning Commission is kicking off a study to figure out future use of the corridor.

Parts of Route 5 are protected because of the history, but advocate groups say the criteria is not clear. That could mean communities and developers arguing over plans.

That's why groups, like the Route 5 Corridor Coalition, say they've been asking county leaders for a study of the area to figure out what growth should look like.

"What we want to see is development enriches our assets," said Nicole Anderson Ellis with the Route 5 Corridor Coalition. "That takes advantage of the history and the beauty and the recreational tourism and the agriculture instead of what is all too often development that destroys that."

The Planning Commission will discuss the study on Thursday, May 11. The meeting is open to the public and starts at 6 p.m. in the Board Room at 4301 East Parham Road.

Henrico reporter Ashley Monfort will have more on what residents need to know on NBC12 at 5 and 6.

