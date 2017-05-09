Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is Saturday

This Saturday on Brown's Island, breast cancer survivors and the families of those who lost their battle with the disease will come together with a common goal: to bring an end to breast cancer.

The annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure raises significant funds and awareness for the breast cancer movement, celebrates breast cancer survivors, and honors those who have lost their battle with the disease.

The first 100 people to register for "Team 12" will get a special NBC12 Komen t-shirt, so come join the NBC12 family to help raise awareness and money to fight breast cancer.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12