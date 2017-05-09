Smartphones charge insurance rates - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Smartphones charge insurance rates

(WWBT) -

Have you picked up your phone while you’re driving?

That could be costing you more than just your safety!

In our On Your Side Savings Guide, we show you how distracted driving crashes are changing insurance premiums.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly