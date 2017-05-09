Planning for your summer vacation - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Planning for your summer vacation

(WWBT) -

Planning that summer vacation can be time-consuming, which is why our On Your Side Savings Guide breaks down some easy choices you make now that could save you money in the long run.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly