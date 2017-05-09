Company donates windows for family of 2-year-old fighting cancer

It all started with a friendly face at the front door.

Joey Honard works for Window World, and stopped by the Scelzo family's home to give them an estimate for some new windows. That's when he met 2-year-old Jaiden.

"He immediately grabbed my heart. I swear it felt like he grabbed my pocket and just pulled me in. I could tell something was going on," said Honard.

Jaiden has been battling cancer. He was diagnosed with leukemia in October on his second birthday.

"We noticed that his stomach was distended and really hard. We also noticed that he was eating a lot of dirt, so we took him to the doctor and we demanded for them to do blood work and it came back that it was leukemia," said Jaiden’s mom Jackie Scelzo.

Although the 2-year-old is in remission, the diagnosis and treatment were hard on his parents Jackie and Mike.

Mike is a truck driver, and Jackie had to stop working to care for her little boy.

The couple wants to do everything they can to keep Jaiden healthy. When they called Window World, they were only looking to replacing drafty windows in Jaiden’s bedroom, and come up with a payment plan for a few other windows in the home.

However, Honard heard the little boy’s story he had other ideas

"I made it out the front door and I started bawling crying after playing with Jaiden for a minute," said Honard. "I called my boss up and he said, ‘go

in there and measure them up so we can knock these windows out for them them all’ and they can do spend that money somewhere else. Do something nice for themselves."

On Tuesday, Window World donated $10,000 worth of brand new windows on the family's Mechanicsville home.

Scelzo says the show of support is incredible.

"It makes you feel awesome. You go to church every Sunday, you have faith. You see all the bad stuff on TV, but it's awesome to see there are people out there who are do what God asked them to do," he said.

