Hanover school board to discuss 10-point grading scale

If you live in Hanover County, your child's report card could soon look a little different. The school board could vote Tuesday on changing how students are graded, transitioning to a 10-point scale.

Currently, Hanover uses a 7-point scale, without pluses and minuses, whereas most schools in the area are already using a 10-point grading scale.

The scale has been under discussion since at least October when a committee was formed to study the issue.

Not all board members agree on changing the county's grading scale.

However, parents have launched a petition online, and it has garnered more than 1,600 signatures on the 10-point grading scale.

Parents argue the proposed grading system would put students on an equal playing ground in comparison to our surrounding counties when it comes to how their GPAs are calculated for college admissions.

The 10-point scale is on Tuesday night's agenda, and the school board meeting starts at 7 p.m. If approved, this would impact your child's report card in the 2017-18 school year.

