Life-threatening injuries reported in crash on I-64 in New Kent

Serious life-threatening injuries have been reported by Virginia State Police in a two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-64 on Tuesday afternoon.

Med-flight transported one person to the hospital. State police say one vehicle crossed the median and struck another vehicle.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash closed all westbound lanes near mile marker 205, as well as the eastbound left shoulder and eastbound left lane for a couple of hours Tuesday. The crash occurred a few miles east of I-295.

