Driver dies from injuries after crash on I-64 in New Kent

Virginia State Police say a woman has died, after a two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-64 on Tuesday afternoon.

State police say a 2002 Jeep Liberty crossed the median and struck a 2002 Toyota Highlander.

The driver of the jeep was charged with reckless driving and not having an operator's license.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital; the female driver of the Toyota was sent to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

On Saturday, State Police confirmed that woman died from her injuries.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash closed all westbound lanes near mile marker 205, as well as the eastbound left shoulder and eastbound left lane for a couple of hours Tuesday.

The crash occurred a few miles east of I-295 and remains under investigation.

