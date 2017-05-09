Jimmy Dean Festival postponed after Loretta Lynn's stroke

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
The Virginia Department of Transportation says a vehicle fire is causing delays on westbound I-64 a few miles east of the I-295 interchange.More >>
The Virginia Department of Transportation says a vehicle fire is causing delays on westbound I-64 a few miles east of the I-295 interchange.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
The Department of Public Utilities is working to clean up a part of Scott's Addition after 200 gallons of cream accidentally spilled into the sewer system.More >>
The Department of Public Utilities is working to clean up a part of Scott's Addition after 200 gallons of cream accidentally spilled into the sewer system.More >>
Every day in Central Virginia, around nine homes are burglarized, violated by criminals. Now 12 On Your Side is taking you inside the mind of a burglar, finding out why they target the homes they do.More >>
Every day in Central Virginia, around nine homes are burglarized, violated by criminals. Now 12 On Your Side is taking you inside the mind of a burglar, finding out why they target the homes they do.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month-old who was taken by her non-custodial father.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month-old who was taken by her non-custodial father.More >>
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.More >>
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.More >>