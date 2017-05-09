Jimmy Dean Festival postponed after Loretta Lynn's stroke

The Jimmy Dean Music Festival at the Beacon Theatre, which stars Loretta Lynn, has been postponed after the country music star had a stroke.

Lynn suffered the stroke on Friday, and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Beacon Theatre says on its website that the third annual Jimmy Dean Music Festival will be rescheduled and that all tickets previously purchased will be honored at the new date.

Visit thebeacontheatreva.com for up to date information about the rescheduled show.

