200 gallons of cream accidentally spills into sewer system near Scott's Addition

The Department of Public Utilities is working to clean up an area near Scott's Addition after 200 gallons of cream accidentally spilled into the sewer system.

This happened in the 1500 block of Robin Hood Road.

According to Richmond Fire, PET Dairy was transferring cream from the plant into a truck. The cream accidentally overflowed due to an equipment mishap.

Crews are using a vactor truck to vacuum out the cream.

