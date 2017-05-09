RVA Parenting: Take a career path you enjoy

Marcy Williams tells us to take a career path we enjoy.

Many of us have grown up thinking the main point of work is to bring home enough money to live comfortably and to pay some bills. While making enough money to support you and your family is important, it’s not the only reason. You must also enjoy what you are doing. If you get started on a career path and really don’t like what you are doing, it can take a toll on your physical and mental health.

You may feel burned out and frustrated, anxious, depressed, or unable to enjoy time at home knowing another workday is ahead. As a teenager, you are exposed to what I consider the “hot jobs," you know, sports, hair and beauty, doctor, lawyer, etc., but there is so much out there for you to do if you just “Do Whatcha Like!"

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12