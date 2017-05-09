Chesterfield police on scene of serious crash on Rt. 360 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chesterfield police on scene of serious crash on Rt. 360

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield police are asking drivers to avoid U.S. Route 360 East at Dyer Lane due to a serious vehicle crash.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

No other details have been released about the crash.

Copyright 2017 WWBT/WAVY. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly