1 person seriously injured in Chesterfield crash

By Megan Woo, Digital
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

One person was seriously injured in an accident in Chesterfield early Tuesday morning.

This happened on U.S. Route 360 East at Dyer Lane. All lanes were closed but should be back open soon, according to police.

No other details have been released about the crash.

Police are still investigating.

