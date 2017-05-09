VA sailor missing in Yosemite National Park

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

The Rock chats with fans at Charlottesville gym

The Rock chats with fans at Charlottesville gym

Couple plans to propose on the same night

Couple plans to propose on the same night

Confrontation between shoppers goes viral at Trader Joe's

Confrontation between shoppers goes viral at Trader Joe's

Park rangers are searching for a Virginia sailor who has been missing for about a week.

Yosemite National Park rangers are searching for Alexander Joseph Sevier, 24.

He was last seen in the Yosemite Valley in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains on May 3. He traveled alone and arrived at the park on May 1, according to WAVY.

Sevier is an active sailor, who works at the Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth.

Neighbors told park rangers that Sevier would go out for hikes alone every day and return to camp every night.

Trained dogs and helicopters are aiding in the search for Sevier, as well as a search party of about 30 people.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Alexander Sevier is asked to call 888-653-0009.

Copyright 2017 WWBT/WAVY. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12