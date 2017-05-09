Person shot with paintball pellet near VCU's campus

VCU police are alerting students and faculty after shots were fired, near the Kroger, possibly with a paintball gun.

This happened just before 11 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Bowe and West Clay streets, and police are calling this an aggravated assault, saying someone was hit with a paintball pellet.

Police say a person was sitting off campus near the intersection when a paintball pellet was fired at them.

Officers say it was fired from a moving car, possibly either a newer model, a gray Chrysler or Ford Fusion.

VCU police say whoever did this is still out there and may pose a threat.

Police are investigating and have increased patrols in this area.

