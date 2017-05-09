Chesterfield, Powhatan students help teacher who suffered stroke

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

Students in Chesterfield and Powhatan are using social media to help raise funds for their teacher who recently suffered a stroke.

Brett Vandell is a P.E. and Driver's Ed teacher at James River High School. He has also worked with students in Powhatan.

Vandell wrote on a GoFundMe page that he suffered a stroke, and he is now partially paralyzed on the left side of his body. He just started rehab this past week.

Vandell is a familiar face to our NBC12 family. We have interviewed him on several occasions on important topics, like safe teen driving, which is something he is very passionate about.

Click here if you are interested in learning more about him or helping his family.

