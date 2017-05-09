Family, friends say goodbye to Henrico boy

Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to a five-year-old Henrico boy.More >>
One of the two people killed early Saturday in an officer-involved crash was an employee with Henrico Public Schools.More >>
Henrico police have charged a man for assaulting an officer after arresting him for driving under the influence.More >>
VDOT wants to improve the traffic flow at Parham Road and Patterson Avenue, and residents have a chance to find out the changes coming to the area.More >>
Two people are dead after an early morning officer-involved crash. Around 2:05 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Aspen Shades Parkway. According to police, an officer struck two pedestrians with their police cruiser while traveling westbound down Williamsburg Road. They both died from their injuries.More >>
