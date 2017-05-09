Family, friends say goodbye to Henrico boy

Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to a five-year-old Henrico boy.

Jahki Coleman was shot and killed at Henrico Arms Apartment Complex off Darbytown Road on Sunday, April 30. The little boy was a student at Ward Elementary, according to HCPS.

Police are not saying much about what led to Jahki's death, but we do know investigators are working to determine whether or not anything criminal happened.

Jakhi Coleman's funeral is at 11 a.m. at Fairfield Baptist Church in Richmond.

