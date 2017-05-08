76-year-old man dies after single-vehicle crash in King George

A 76-year-old King George man died after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in King George.

Virginia State Police say George A. Johnson ran off the right side of Route 3 just before noon and struck a power pole.

He was transported to Mary Washington Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. .

