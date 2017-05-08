Police: Man assaulted woman in Chesterfield because of her race

A white man attacked a black woman last week in Chesterfield because of her race, police said Monday.

Police say the incident started on May 3 when the victim was waiting to turn from Rivers Bend Boulevard onto East Hundred Road when a vehicle pulled up beside her and a man began shouting at her.

The victim changed her course to try to avoid the suspect, police say, but the suspect followed her and eventually struck the rear of her vehicle.

Police say the suspect -- 27-year-old Matthew R. Ellis of Chesterfield -- then opened the woman's door and pulled her from her vehicle.

Two men who were near the scene helped restrain the suspect, and the woman ran to safety at a nearby business.

Police say while Ellis was being arrested, he spit on two officers. Police say the investigation shows that Ellis assaulted the victim because she was black.

Ellis faces charges of abduction and kidnapping, assault and battery of a police officer, and attempted breaking and entering. He was also charged with reckless driving and disregarding a traffic signal.

