Woman shot after allegedly firing at law enforcement in Louisa

A woman is in the hospital after a shooting involving a deputy and a Virginia State Police trooper.

According to the Louisa County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was responding to a domestic situation around 2:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Fredericks Hall Road. When the deputy arrived, a woman with a gun fired two shots and ran.

When the state trooper arrived, they tried to confine her, but she reappeared and fired at them. The trooper and deputy returned fire and the woman was struck once. The Sheriff's Office says she was airlifted to the hospital, but they say it does not sound life-threatening at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

