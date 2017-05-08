Woman shot after allegedly firing at law enforcement in Louisa

A 76-year-old King George man died after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Caroline.More >>
A woman is in the hospital after a shooting involving a deputy and a Virginia State Police trooper.More >>
The Louisa Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old freshman faces multiple charges after allegedly making threats on social media.More >>
TSoul will be competing in the Top 10 on "The Voice" on Monday.More >>
Drivers may see some delays due to a tractor-trailer accident in Dinwiddie.More >>
