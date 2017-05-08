Woman faces attempted capital murder charges after firing at law enforcement in Louisa

A woman who is in the hospital after a shooting involving a deputy and a Virginia State Police trooper on Monday now faces two felony counts of attempted capital murder.

According to the Louisa County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was responding to a domestic situation around 2:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Fredericks Hall Road.

Virginia State Police say that when the deputy arrived, 42-year-old Misty Dawn Shutts Norwood came out of the residence and fire a shot at the deputy. She then went back inside.

When a state trooper arrived, Norwood exited the residence and was carrying a firearm. Police say she began walking toward the woods and ignoring commands to drop her weapon.

Police say Norwood then turned and fired shots and the deputy and trooper, who then returned fire and struck Norwood.

Police say EMS personnel were immediately called to the scene.

Norwood was airlifted to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12