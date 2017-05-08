Social media threat leads to arrest of 14-year-old Louisa freshman

The Louisa Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old freshman faces multiple charges after allegedly making threats on social media.

The sheriff's office says the teen made two posts over the weekend that threatened Louisa High School.

In one post, a photo believed to be assault rifles was posted with the caption, "Don't come to school on Monday," followed by a red angry face emoji.

It was later determined the guns were air-soft rifles.

A second post showed just the student's head and shoulders with the caption, "They all said I was joking. Wait for Monday," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said thanks to quick reported by students to the school led to the student being arrested and charged Sunday morning with the following: threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of his family and threats to commit serious bodily harm to persons on school property.

The posts have been deleted from his social media accounts.

The teen was taken to the Rappahannock Juvenile Center.

