Counselors on hand at 4 Henrico schools after employee dies in crash

Counselors on hand at 4 Henrico schools after employee dies in crash

(Source: NBC12)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

One of the two people killed early Saturday in an officer-involved crash was an employee with Henrico Public Schools.

School officials say 36-year-old Mary Babcock had two stints at the school, most recently as a technology support technician at Baker, Fair Oaks, Varina, and Ward elementary schools.

School officials said Monday that counseling staff was available at all four schools and the Central Office to provide support for those who knew Babcock. 

James Joyce Jr., 37, also died in the crash, which happened at the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Aspen Shades Parkway just after 2 a.m. 

The Henrico Police Department says a preliminary investigation shows the pedestrians were walking eastbound in the westbound lane of Williamsburg Road when they were struck. Both were wearing dark clothing and the roadway was not well lit.

The crash remains under investigation. Police ask that anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Ashley Monfort is following developments in this incident and will have more on 12News at 5 and 6.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

