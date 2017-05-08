Traffic shift coming to Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville

Starting on Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews will "shift traffic to the new Bell Creek Road alignment at Mechanicsville Turnpike," according to a press release.More >>
Little Sawyer Perkins, who is fighting brain cancer, agreed to have her head shaved on Thursday. Her hair has been falling out for weeks due to aggressive cancer treatment.More >>
About 10 percent of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) users in Virginia may experience a delay in receiving their May benefits.More >>
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in western Hanover County Saturday night.More >>
Police have identified the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hanover.More >>
Deputies arrested 28-year-old Gabriel Davin Fowler on Friday. He faces six counts of Possession of Child Pornography.More >>
