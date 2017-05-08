Traffic shift comes to Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews started shifting "traffic to the new Bell Creek Road alignment at Mechanicsville Turnpike," according to a press release.

Crews are working to connect the northern and southern portions of Bell Creek Road at Mechanicsville Turnpike. Right now, the southern part of Bell Creek Road connects to Sandy Lane.

Crews will then remove the intersection at Sandy Lane and build a concrete median dividing Mechanicsville Turnpike. VDOT officials say Sandy Lane will still be accessible from Mechanicsville Turnpike west.

Due to the shift, there will be alternating lanes closed on Bell Creek Road Monday from 8:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday and on Mechanicsville Turnpike from 9:30 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The project started in the spring of 2015 and is expected to be completed later this year. The project costs $22 million.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12