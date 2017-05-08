TSoul advances to semifinals on 'The Voice'

TSoul has advanced to the semifinals on "The Voice."

Last week, the Northumberland native sang Sam Smith's "Lay Me Down" during the show's Top 11 round. He received the great news during Tuesday's results show after singing the song "Crippled Inside" with his teammates and coach Blake Shelton.

Here's what Yahoo said about TSoul's Top 11 performance:

TSoul is not the most note-perfect singer of Season 12, but he’s one of the most unique, and no matter what, he always makes me feel something. No one on this show, not even Stephanie Rice, does vulnerability like TSoul. He is fearless, and he leaves everything on that stage. This week, he literally left an imprint of his body on the stage, when he reclined on his back during the melodramatic chorus of Sam Smith’s “Lay Me Down.” I am sure this performance was polarizing — some viewers might have found TSoul too over-the-top; others might have thought he let his emotions overpower his vocals. But I am sure no one watching The Voice Monday night will forget this tour de force.

TSoul was able to stay out of the bottom three after voting this week.

