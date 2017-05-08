RVA Parenting: U.S. Olympian Stephen Lambdin visits Freedom Martial Arts School in New Kent

US Olympian Stephen Lambdin visited the Freedom Martial Arts School in New Kent.

“It was an amazing experience for our sports team to have him here as several members of our team prepare for AAU Nationals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida during 4th of July week,” said Mark Wiseman, with the school.

“Stephen Lambdin is currently ranked in the top ten in the world. He is not only a great athlete but an excellent role model for kids in taekwondo and life. He worked them hard and shared his Olympic experience along with other life experiences to help these kids get the best out of life,” said Wiseman.

