Man charged with assaulting Henrico officer during traffic stop

By Megan Woo, Digital
Gregory Madison Adams (Source: Henrico police) Gregory Madison Adams (Source: Henrico police)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico police have charged a man for assaulting an officer after arresting him for driving under the influence.

Gregory Madison Adams was pulled over for a traffic violation on May 6 around 1 a.m. on Chamberlayne Road, near Interstate 95.

Police suspected Adams of being intoxicated, and through further investigation, he was arrested for driving under the influence. 

During the arrest process, police say Adams assaulted an officer. The officer was not injured.

After his arrest, police found him in possession of marijuana.

Adams was charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and assaulting a law enforcement officer.

