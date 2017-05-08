National Nurses' Week freebies

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

National Nurses' Week runs from May 6 to May 12, and there are some freebies to help you celebrate.

At Cinnabon, all you need is your ID, and you can get a free classic cinnamon roll, MiniBon, or four-piece BonBites.

Nurses Week starts now! Get a FREE classic or minibon roll when you show your healthcare ID badge. pic.twitter.com/vhFNP79Hf1 — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) May 6, 2017

At Einstein Brothers Bagels, you can get a free Espresso Buzz bagel and shmear on Thursday, May 11. All you have to do is just show up wearing your scrubs or bring your ID.

