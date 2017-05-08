National Nurses' Week freebies - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

National Nurses' Week freebies

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
(WWBT) -

National Nurses' Week runs from May 6 to May 12, and there are some freebies to help you celebrate.

At Cinnabon, all you need is your ID, and you can get a free classic cinnamon roll, MiniBon, or four-piece BonBites.

At Einstein Brothers Bagels, you can get a free Espresso Buzz bagel and shmear on Thursday, May 11. All you have to do is just show up wearing your scrubs or bring your ID.

Click here for more deals.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly